Liverpool recruit Grujic granted work permit

Marko Grujic can finally begin his Liverpool career after being granted a work permit, allowing him to formally complete the move from Red Star Belgrade that had been agreed in January.

Grujic is one of Serbia's highest-rated prospects and Liverpool confirmed the 20-year-old had been granted the necessary work permits ahead of the beginning of pre-season on Saturday.

Liverpool paid Red Star a fee of €7million for the Serbia international.

Upon signing him in January, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Grujic as, "a big talent", who is "a tall boy, but quick and good at technical things."

Liverpool confirmed the midfielder would wear the number 16 jersey as he looks to force his way into Klopp's starting line-up ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 13.