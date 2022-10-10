Liverpool report: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu sensationally tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be succeeded by Ange Postecoglu of Celtic.

That's the view of one former Celtic man who has weighed in on the long-term future of the Merseysiders during one of the toughest runs of form that Klopp has endured at Anfield.

Yesterday, the Reds succumbed to a 3-2 defeat away to Arsenal, with their German manager admitting that they were out of the title race with Manchester City up next week. Klopp saw his side concede a Bukayo Saka penalty to drop yet more points this season, as the Gunners soared 14 points ahead in the race for the title.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal scores the Gunners' third goal from the penalty spot against Liverpool (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"We're not in the race," Klopp remarked after the game. "Imagine I would sit here and think 'we are nearly there, wait.' Look, we saw a lot of things.

"So, we have problems at the moment but we caused the team in form, the leader of the table, massive problems today. Even in a really bad situation for us, with early changes and stuff like this, we caused them real problems. That's the truth as well. We have to continue."

Although there is no immediate worry over the future of the Reds' much-beloved boss, this bad run of form is a massive worry and will put Klopp under huge pressue.

Klopp only signed another extension to his contract this year (opens in new tab) but according to former Celtic player Paul Slane, the Scottish champions' current gaffer Ange Postecoglou will be lined up to replace Klopp.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to become the next Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty)

“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do," Slane told Grosvenor Sport (opens in new tab). “I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?

"At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager. If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong.”

“Sadly I think Postecoglou will be too good to stick around at Celtic for the next four or five years. He’ll want the Premier League, the top teams, the money… I think Ange will want to go and face off against the world’s top managers week-in, week-out. So I think it’ll be hard for him to stay with Celtic.”

