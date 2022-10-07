Report: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing bargain deal for 'The next Erling Haaland'

By Mark White
published

Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for a player compared to Erling Haaland, with either team possibly getting him for a cut-price fee

Arsenal and Liverpool managers respectively Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on July 15, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors.
(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are going toe-to-toe for a player labelled 'the next Erling Haaland'.

Haaland has lit up the Premier League since he first arrived at Manchester City, netting 14 goals in his opening eight matches and already breaking records. Now, it seems the heir to his throne is heavily in demand by City's rivals.

Both the Gunners and the Reds – who face off this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium – have plenty of options in attack. But one starlet who's made waves in Europe is being looked at by both clubs with an eye on the future.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a goal in Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United in the Premier League on 2 October, 2022 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable so far this season (Image credit: Matt McNulty – Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

According to Calcio Mercato (opens in new tab), the two Premier League giants are interested in Norwegian wonderkid Andreas Schjelderup.

The young Nordsjaelland striker is currently valued at around £17.5 million. Apparently, Sevilla have already had a bid of £3.5m rejected for the teenager's services. 

Schjelderup has scored five times in his first 10 appearances this season, despite only being 18 years old, still. He moved to Nordsjaelland in Denmark from Bodo/Glimt two years ago. 

With the youngster's contract ending in 2024, it's possible that any buying club won't have to meet the Danish outfit's asking price. 

Andreas Schjelderup of FC Nordsjalland gestures during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Nordsjalland and Randers FC at Right to Dream Park on October 3, 2022 in Farum, Denmark.

Andreas Schjelderup of Nordsjalland during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Nordsjalland and Randers (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

As well as being capable up front, Schjelderup can play on the left-wing, which would suit both Liverpool and Arsenal, too. 

The teenager is valued at under £4m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

