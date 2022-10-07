Report: Arsenal and Liverpool chasing bargain deal for 'The next Erling Haaland'
Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for a player compared to Erling Haaland, with either team possibly getting him for a cut-price fee
Arsenal and Liverpool are going toe-to-toe for a player labelled 'the next Erling Haaland'.
Haaland has lit up the Premier League since he first arrived at Manchester City, netting 14 goals in his opening eight matches and already breaking records. Now, it seems the heir to his throne is heavily in demand by City's rivals.
Both the Gunners and the Reds – who face off this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium – have plenty of options in attack. But one starlet who's made waves in Europe is being looked at by both clubs with an eye on the future.
According to Calcio Mercato (opens in new tab), the two Premier League giants are interested in Norwegian wonderkid Andreas Schjelderup.
The young Nordsjaelland striker is currently valued at around £17.5 million. Apparently, Sevilla have already had a bid of £3.5m rejected for the teenager's services.
Schjelderup has scored five times in his first 10 appearances this season, despite only being 18 years old, still. He moved to Nordsjaelland in Denmark from Bodo/Glimt two years ago.
With the youngster's contract ending in 2024, it's possible that any buying club won't have to meet the Danish outfit's asking price.
As well as being capable up front, Schjelderup can play on the left-wing, which would suit both Liverpool and Arsenal, too.
The teenager is valued at under £4m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli; the Gunners are said to have already made contact with the Italy international's camp. Meanwhile, one man who could be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door is Gabriel Martinelli: there's been talk of Chelsea making a shock swoop for the winger.
In other news, Aaron Ramsdale says that the Gunners have been motivated to succeed this season by the disappointment of missing out on Champions League qualification last term. The goalkeeper was speaking after Saturday's 3-1 North London derby win over Tottenham – a result which kept Mikel Arteta's side top of the Premier League.
While Bayern won't challenge Liverpool for Jude Bellingham's signature, they could have to fend off the Reds' advances themselves: Jamal Musiala has been linked with a switch to Anfield. Meanwhile, the Reds are said to have made Inter Milan and Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic a top target.
Liverpool have also been linked with a rising Ligue 1 forward dubbed 'the Ghanian Mane' in recent days, and could reportedly battle it out with Chelsea for the signature of one of MLS' most exciting talents.
