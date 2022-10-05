Liverpool report: Reds eye Jamal Musiala, with big money set to be spent in January

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are reportedly interested in 19-year-old Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) and Germany (opens in new tab) prodigy Jamal Musiala.

The attacking midfielder established himself at Bayern during the second half of last season and has started six out of eight Bundesliga games for Julian Naglesmann's side this term.

Musiala – who can also operate from the left wing – has already won 17 caps for Germany and started last month's 3-3 Nations League draw with England (opens in new tab) at Wembley.

Musiala in action for Germany against England (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (opens in new tab) confirmed on Tuesday that Musiala is on Liverpool's radar – but added that the former Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Southampton (opens in new tab) youngster is happy at Bayern.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart, Germany but grew up in England, spending four months in the Saints' youth system before being picked up by the Blues. He played for England up to U21 level but announced last year (opens in new tab) that he'd chosen to represent Germany in senior international football.

A move for Musiala would be an audacious one and it's very hard to see the Reds (or any other club, for that matter) pulling it off. And unsurprisingly, Bayern have insisted that their prodigious talent is not for sale. Speaking last month, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said (opens in new tab):

"We need a guy like [Musiala]. If I were to think about giving this boy away somehow, I'd be crazy. He will play for Bayern for a long time."

(Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

While Bayern have made a stuttering start to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title defence, Musiala has been in excellent nick, scoring five goals (the third-most in the league) and providing three assists.

News of Liverpool's interest comes as Football Insider (opens in new tab) report that the Reds have allocated significant funds for a major January signing.

