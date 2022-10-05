Liverpool report: Jude Bellingham boost for Reds as Bayern Munich rule themselves out

Liverpool (opens in new tab) might just have been given a big boost in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, after Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) ruled themselves out of a move for the Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab)and England (opens in new tab) star.

The Reds continue to be linked with the 19-year-old midfielder, who's also said to be of interest to Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

But Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has quashed any suggestion of Bellingham following the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze in joining Dortmund's arch-rivals.

Bellingham made his 100th appearance for Dortmund against Schalke last month (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Khan said (opens in new tab): "Of course, Jude Bellingham, for me, is an outstanding player. However, with [Joshua] Kimmich, [Leon] Goretzka, [Marcel] Sabitzer and [Ryan] Gravenberch, we're very well-equipped in this position. So we're not thinking about that at all."

Bellingham could captain Dortmund against Bayern in Saturday's Der Klassiker. With Marco Reus and Mats Hummels both injured, he wore the armband as BVB lost 3-2 at Koln last time out, becoming the club's youngest-ever skipper (opens in new tab).

Bellingham signed for Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham City in July 2020 at the age of 17, in a deal potentially worth over £30m (opens in new tab). The Black and Yellows are said to value him at £130m, although it's been reported (opens in new tab) that they could let him go for as little as £83m if paid up front.

Even a fee of £83m would make Bellingham Dortmund's second-biggest sale of all time, after Ousmane Dembele – who joined Barcelona (opens in new tab) for an initial £96.8m (opens in new tab) in 2017.

Bellingham captained Dortmund for the first time at the weekend (Image credit: Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Given his career trajectory, it feels inevitable that Bellingham – whose contract at Dortmund runs until the end of the 2024/25 season – will be on the move next summer.

Like former teammates Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, he's established himself as one of the best young players in Europe at a club with a proven record for developing the continent's most prodigious talent.

And if he can inspire England to World Cup glory in Qatar this winter, his stock is only going to go even more stratospheric.

