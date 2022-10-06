Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid

Liverpool are chasing a Colombian talent who could provide a spark in attack.

The Reds have already signed one star from the South American country already in 2022, buying Porto forward Luis Diaz in January. Diaz has been a hit at Anfield so far and helped propel Jurgen Klopp's side to two domestic cups and a Champions League final.

But the Merseysiders have had a stuttering start to the season, with fellow former Portuguese Primeira Liga alumnus Darwin Nunez struggling early on. Liverpool are primed to spend again in January – and one wonderkid has caught the eye.

Darwin Nunez has struggled so far, with the language barrier apparently being an issue (Image credit: Getty)

Pipe Sierra (opens in new tab), the same journalist who broke the Diaz news, has claimed (opens in new tab) that the Reds' scouts are tracking Chicago Fire starlet, Jhon Jader Duran.

According to Sierra, Liverpool "already know the conditions" of a possible transfer. The deal could well be reached for under £10 million.

A leggy attacker who is capable on both feet, Duran is just 18 years old and has lit up US football with his performances for the Fire. Certainly one for the future, he has been compared favourably with the likes of Kai Havertz, Rafael Leao and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool may wish to ease the teenager into first-team plans over time, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott also competing for spots. Should Duran be pushed into playing sooner, though, he seems capable: the Colombian has a strong build from his age and has taken to the physicality of senior football remarkably well.

Jhon Duran is also being eyed by Chelsea (Image credit: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images))

Liverpool have dipped into MLS waters this year to scout and last season granted a trial (opens in new tab) to "the next Alphonso Davies", Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Duran is valued at £1.8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

