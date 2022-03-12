Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah open to joining another Premier League club as contract talks collapse

Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool is shrouded in uncertainty following reports that talks over a new Anfield contract have broken down.

Salah’s current deal is due to expire in June 2023, so time is of the essence in the Reds’ efforts to tie him down to fresh terms.

The Guardian has reported that talks have collapsed, and the 29-year-old won’t change his stance until Liverpool improve their offer.

The Egyptian would prefer to stay, but wouldn’t be against joining another Premier League club if he leaves.

Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, posted seven laughing emojis on Twitter on Friday after Jurgen Klopp said in a press conference that it was “Mo’s decision” and “the club did what it can do”.

The last offer, which Salah rejected, was made in December, and Liverpool could soon have a tricky decision to make.

The winger will be in the final year of his contract this summer, leaving them at risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2023 if they don’t cash in.

You can understand why Salah expects to be offered terms that he thinks reflect what he’s give to the club.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2017, the Egypt captain has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and two Premier League Golden Boots, as well as breaking into Liverpool’s top 10 all-time top scorers.

But the club could be reticent to end up committed to a lucrative, long-term deal to a player on the wrong side of 30, and Salah celebrates his 30th birthday in June.

Speculation around his future doesn’t seem to have impacted Salah's performances on the pitch, as he has 27 goals and 10 assists in 34 games in all competitions for the Reds this season.

He also skippered Egypt to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, where they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Senegal.

