Liverpool report: PSG star Kylian Mbappe could still snub Real Madrid for Anfield
By Mark White published
Liverpool and Real Madrid are both still in the race for Kylian Mbappe following PSG's Champions League exit
Liverpool are not yet out of the race to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid.
The 23-year-old was outstanding in the first half in the Bernabeu, as Paris Saint-Germain stormed to a 2-0 aggregate lead against Los Blancos. Mbappe had two more goals ruled out for offside, including an outrageous left-footed finish in which he stepped over the ball when Thibaut Courtois rushed out to his feet.
But Real came back in the second half to dramatically win the game, as Mbappe's international strike partner Karim Benzema struck a late hat-trick to steal the tie and send the Spanish giants into the quarter-finals.
According to the Liverpool Echo, rumours suggest that Mbappe is still keen on the Premier League and despite Real Madrid displaying exactly why the Frenchman would fit in at the Bernabeu last night, the Reds aren't out of the race for his signature.
The Merseysiders may have already signed Luis Diaz recently – but with the uncertainty over the futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, there could well be room for another superstar at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Mbappe with the feeling said to be mutual. At one stage, the Frenchman apparently requested that Real Madrid hire the Liverpool manager in order for him to join.
Mbappe is valued at around £144m by Transfermarkt.
