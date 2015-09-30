Liverpool rule out Origi loan exit

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Liverpool have no intention of letting forward Divock Origi leave the club on loan.

Belgium international Origi has struggled to secure regular first-team action this season and speculation had suggested that the former Lille man - who spent last term in France - could be on his way out of Anfield on a temporary basis.

But Liverpool manager Rodgers has made it clear that the 20-year-old is not going anywhere.

"A loan is not an option for Origi at this stage," Rodgers said at his press conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting with Sion.

"He had his loan period last year. This year is about him coming in and adapting. We'll review where he's at the end of the season.

"The focus on Divock is goals and games. It takes time to adapt. For us it's about nurturing talent along.

"He's a humble guy, he knows he's here to develop. It's a big step."