Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal

Liverpool have completed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Premier League rivals Arsenal for a reported fee of £35million.

The 24-year-old signed a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side on deadline day in a deal it is believed could reach a value of £40m, having passed a medical while on England duty at St George's Park.

He had been tipped to join Chelsea after turning down a new contract offer from the Gunners worth a reported £180,000 per week, but he is thought to have rejected the champions' advances in favour of a move to Merseyside.

"I'm currently away with England, so I'm at St George's Park," Oxlade-Chamberlain said in a message to Liverpool supporters.

"Firstly, I'm delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help.

"I'm not going to say too much today; I'm here with England and we've got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can't wait to get to Melwood."

Oxlade-Chamberlain adds to Liverpool's previous signings of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke.

Manager Jurgen Klopp added: "I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed.

"Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer - and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic."

Prior to his exit, the midfielder was one of a host of Arsenal first-teamers entering the final year of their contracts, including key stars Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger had consistently stated his desire to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain, who spent six years with the club after arriving from Southampton in a deal worth an initial £12m, rising to around £15m.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's departure comes after a turbulent start to Arsenal's season saw them lose two of their first three Premier League games, including Sunday's 4-0 humiliating reverse at Anfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have seven points from a possible nine and have also sealed qualification to the Champions League group stage since the start of the new campaign.