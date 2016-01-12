Liverpool striker Origi undergoes knee surgery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Divock Origi has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

The Belgium international has scored four goals in all competitions for the Reds this season but has not played since December 26, when he suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester City.

Klopp revealed Liverpool opted to use his recovery time to clear up another problem the 20-year-old had, with his first-team return still targeted for February.

"It was not really surgery, it was a clean-up of his knee," said the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

"It was a little thing to do and we thought it was a good moment to do it – not the best of course, but because of his other injury we took the time.

"Now he is back [at Melwood] and everything is okay. He is on time and hopefully we can use him in a few weeks."

Klopp is encouraged to see Liverpool's injury crisis starting to ease ahead of Wednesday's crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal.

He added: "The rest are looking better, fitness-wise. All of the other guys trained.

"Divock could not train, but we had Mama [Mamadou Sakho] in training and he looked good. We had Millie [James Milner] in training and he looked good. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] in training, very good.

"Our options are now more than they were a few days ago. Hopefully we can build a good squad [for the Arsenal game]."