Liverpool striker Origi undergoes knee surgery
Jurgen Klopp revealed that injured Liverpool striker Divock Origi has had another problem operated upon while he is unavailable.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that striker Divock Origi has undergone surgery on a knee injury.
The Belgium international has scored four goals in all competitions for the Reds this season but has not played since December 26, when he suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester City.
Klopp revealed Liverpool opted to use his recovery time to clear up another problem the 20-year-old had, with his first-team return still targeted for February.
"It was not really surgery, it was a clean-up of his knee," said the former Borussia Dortmund boss.
"It was a little thing to do and we thought it was a good moment to do it – not the best of course, but because of his other injury we took the time.
"Now he is back [at Melwood] and everything is okay. He is on time and hopefully we can use him in a few weeks."
Klopp is encouraged to see Liverpool's injury crisis starting to ease ahead of Wednesday's crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal.
He added: "The rest are looking better, fitness-wise. All of the other guys trained.
"Divock could not train, but we had Mama [Mamadou Sakho] in training and he looked good. We had Millie [James Milner] in training and he looked good. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] in training, very good.
"Our options are now more than they were a few days ago. Hopefully we can build a good squad [for the Arsenal game]."
