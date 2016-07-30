Liverpool suffer Karius injury blow

Liverpool have confirmed that goalkeeper Loris Karius has suffered a broken hand that will keep him out of action for between six and 10 weeks.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury in Liverpool's 1-0 International Champions Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea and will consequently miss the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz during the close-season in order to battle it out with Simon Mignolet, but his pre-season misfortune means Jurgen Klopp will not be able to call on the German for now.

He will miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Arsenal, as well as the league encounters with Burnley, Tottenham and Leicester City.



Klopp was unable to give an exact timeline for Karius' return, but said it could be between six and 10 weeks.