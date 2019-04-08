Liverpool super sub set to be offered new contract – report

The Belgian’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he looked destined for an exit after barely featuring for the Anfield club until February.

However, since then the striker has appeared in nine of his club’s last 11 games; twice from the start.

A club source has told Football Insider that the 23-year-old has made a superb impression on Klopp with his attitude and hard work on the training ground, to the extent that he has convinced the club hierarchy to extend his stay on Merseyside.

However, if Origi rejects a new deal in favour of the chance to feature more regularly at another club, he is likely to be sold during the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international has scored two goals in 10 Premier League appearances so far this season.

