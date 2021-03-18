What's the greatest comeback in the history of football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

In 2013, Dan, an avid Coventry City fan, rang up BBC Coventry & Warwickshire radio to complain about his beloved Sky Blues' drab 0-0 draw with Crewe Alexander. The caller was livid about the performance... until presenters, Stuart Linnell and Clive Eakin, asked if he'd stayed until the end.

Little did Dan know, his team had won 2-0. “I’m not having that,” he told Linnell and Eakin, perhaps a little red-faced at his faux-pas. But he wouldn't be the first fan to have left a match early that wasn't swinging his way.

This is why the silent rule was first enacted: you never leave early. You never know what's going to happen, even when all looks bleak for your club. Even when you're 1-0 down, all it takes is a little magic. When you're 3-0 up, you're never safe.

We asked our legion of Twitter followers what the greatest comeback ever was last week on Twitter - imagine leaving one of these blockbusters when all hope looked lost...

Rangers just winning the league 👌🏼 https://t.co/EvsPEnZW2lMarch 10, 2021 See more

Many Rangers fans may have wondered when they'd ever see their club back on top. It's probably the longest one on this list - but the comeback was completed recently.

Over two legs? Fulham Juventus. pic.twitter.com/KV8t6rnPGmMarch 10, 2021 See more

It feels mad these days to imagine Fulham in Europe getting a huge result like this against the elite. The Cottagers lost 3-1 in the first leg and won 4-1 in the second. Bobby Zamora, we salute you.

Charlton down to 10 men after 15 mins.Down 5-1 with half an hour to go.20 mins later Charlton had scored 5 and were up 6–53 mins from time 6-6.Last minute of the game 10 man Charlton make it 7-6. pic.twitter.com/YiOoasZ9o7March 10, 2021 See more

If you ever feel bad about yourself, remember that Huddersfield let a 5-1 lead slip with 30 minutes left.

Metz beating Barcelona at Nou Camp having lost the home leg 2-4 and been thrashed in the just before. Even the french media didn’t bother with second leg and everyone thought they were outMarch 10, 2021 See more

We love a comeback so shocking that not even the national media were there to cover it.

Lots of pretenders to the throne but — this has got to be it90’ Bayern 1-0 Man Utd91’ Bayern 1-1 Man Utd93’ Bayern 1-2 Man Utd... and Solskjær has won it! 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/tFMuwPQ20OMarch 11, 2021 See more

Football. Bloody hell.

Can I have two from the same cup run? #boro pic.twitter.com/DD1iWVXEMfMarch 10, 2021 See more

What's madder than Fulham in Europe? For some, Middlesbrough in Europe. In the quarters and the semis, Boro fought back from first leg losses.

HT. Spurs 3-0 Manchester City. City down to 10 men.FT: Spurs 3-4 City pic.twitter.com/zXN3YyQkphMarch 10, 2021 See more

Some call it "the magic of the cup". Others call it "the history of the Tottenham". One of the most bizarre FA Cup ties, ever.

Easy peasy pic.twitter.com/U24kRQhwqlMarch 10, 2021 See more

4-0 to Arsenal at half-time, 4-4 by the final whistle. Rest in peace Cheick Tiote - you were a part of a glorious Premier League classic.

Then. Now. Forever.#Istanbul #LFC https://t.co/03Om91X0yd pic.twitter.com/lruEQ51Yo9March 10, 2021 See more

Well, it's the quintessential Champions League comeback. Isn't it...?

AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña. Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan. 2003/04 quarter-finals.Dida, Cafu, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko & Co. What a night! pic.twitter.com/GFALbyz9D4March 10, 2021 See more

...Deportivo scored one more goal than Liverpool and won their tie without penalties. We're not saying it's better, but...

Jimmy GlassMarch 10, 2021 See more

To kids these days, "Jimmy Glass" are meaningless lower-league syllables from before their time. He was the goalkeeper who volleyed the winning goal, right at the death, to save Carlisle United from relegation. He only played three times for the club and was on loan.

The Puma boots with which he scored the goal were donated to the National Football Museum in 2014.

pic.twitter.com/KItD8b5wHuMarch 10, 2021 See more

There never was an investigation into match-fixing after Coco United's inexplicable win over Amazon Forest.

pic.twitter.com/Kpu1GKUEQ7March 10, 2021 See more

"Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes... this was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This is happening! Barcelona, extraordinarily, eight minutes from elimination.

"It is a Greek from Mount Olympus who has come to the seven hills of Rome and pulled off a miracle."

Thank you to Roma for one of the greatest-ever European comebacks - but thanks also, to Peter Drury for commentating on it.

Liverpool vs Barca 2019 pic.twitter.com/bp251BjWtsMarch 10, 2021 See more

Wow... for Barcelona to be the victims of one comeback was bad enough. The 4-0 Liverpool victory at Anfield really did take the biscuit.

3-0 down after 135 minutes of football, for Lucas Moura to bag a hatrick and take Spurs to their first Champions League final pic.twitter.com/3kGkuNX3PwMarch 10, 2021 See more

Meanwhile in the other semi-final that season, Lucas Moura did this.

What a season that was in the Champions League.

Shout out for Portugal v Cameroon at the 2003 Under-17 World Cup in Finland. In the 70th minute Portugal were 5-0 up. Final score 5-5. https://t.co/CWB0Wt3VqzMarch 10, 2021 See more

Shipping five goals in 20 minutes when you were that comfortable takes carelessness to a whole new realm, doesn't it?

A topless Coquelin and Giroud desperately trying to fish their discarded jerseys back from the away end is an image that lives rent-free in my noggin https://t.co/iTCIj9lMz8 pic.twitter.com/pEIVFe0BWRMarch 10, 2021 See more

This game didn't really happen, did it? Never has such madness occurred in one single game of football.

https://t.co/HwjjTvR8mz pic.twitter.com/I19IJVsoIEMarch 10, 2021 See more

The remontada itself. Perhaps Barca did a deal with the devil that night and faced two ridiculous comebacks themselves as punishment for humiliating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1.

Geoff Shreeves: “they say the Germans never lose on penalties.”Ashley Cole: “they do now.” https://t.co/Q6DsvZwHiLMarch 10, 2021 See more

Chelsea's Champions League triumph might not be the most dramatic comeback ever but to come from being 1-0 down in a final in the Allianz Arena, to beat Bayern Munich on penalties, definitely puts this one in the top tier.

Graeme Souness finding work again after signing Ali Dia. https://t.co/IgaRVxbejuMarch 10, 2021 See more

