Liverpool report: Huge transfer u-turn on the horizon, following PSG display

By
published

Liverpool rode their luck against PSG but came away with a first-leg lead - and yet one player may yet have to move away from Anfield following the win

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, greets player Harvey Elliott after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France.
Arne Slot embraces Harvey Elliott at full-time after beating Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One Liverpool player could be forced to move away from Anfield this summer – with the Reds' 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain a catalyst in the decision.

Arne Slot's side were pelted by the French champions from all angles last night, yet somehow came away from the Parc Des Princes with a win. A late Harvey Elliott winner was enough to separate Liverpool in the end, in a game that Slot himself admitted that his team were “lucky” to win.

The result means that PSG need to overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg in the Round of 16 at Anfield, where Slot has only tasted defeat once so far.

Liverpool rode their luck - unluckily, for one star

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper #01 Alisson (C) dives to punch the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) and Liverpool (ENG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 5, 2025.

Alisson was Liverpool's hero in Paris (Image credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Elliott's dramatic winner, it was goalkeeper Alisson who was named Player of the Match for his incredible performance in the French capital. The Brazilian was integral to keeping Liverpool in the tie and Slot later hailed him as the best goalkeeper on Earth.

“I don't think I've worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level, which is normal as he's the best in the world,” Slot told TNT Sports after the game. “I've had some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world, and he showed that today.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Slot was effusive in his praise of Alisson last night (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such an admission could well be bad news for one of Slot's summer signings, however. Spanish outlet Cadena SER says that Giorgi Mamardashvili could be directly affected by Alisson's outstanding performances this term, despite a plan in place for him to return to Anfield this summer.

Recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best goalkeepers in the world, the Georgian was one of only two signings in Slot's first summer in charge on Merseyside. Mamardashvili remained on loan at Valencia for this season, however, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs telling FourFourTwo exclusively in January that the plan was for the goalkeeper to challenge Alisson next term.

“The expectation is he won't be loaned out again, and then over time, it will become apparent whether Mamardashvili gets more instant game time, or if Alisson holds his place,” Jacobs said.

“I think more likely at this stage that Alisson welcomes the competition will keep the no.1 spot. Mamardashvili will have to fight his way into that Premier League starting line-up over a longer period of time.

Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Liverpool signed the player for the now and the future, but they [kept] the player they value, [with a view to] a transition season or period. So there's no indication that Alisson is going to be kind of instantly dropped, and that means that Mamardashvili has time to acclimatise.”

Cadena SER, however, have reported on the “brutal reality” that Alisson still has plenty left in the tank. 24-year-old Mamardashvili may have to develop for another year to come anywhere challenging the Brazilian, with the report claiming that Los Ches' stopper must “clear his head” and focus on improving before moving to the Premier League.

FourFourTwo understands that no decision has been made just yet and that this is seen as normal practice for the club – it just feels unusual, given that it's in goal.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool at the end Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on August 06, 2022 in London, England.

Alisson's future has been a source of speculation (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As Jacobs suggests, the Merseysiders signed Mamardashvili as part of their long-term vision for the role as an act of replacing Alisson while the Brazilian is still at the top – and this is not uncommon. Luis Diaz was signed in January 2022, a few months before Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich, while Thiago Alcantara was signed for Georginio Wijnaldum's no.8 role, a year before the Dutchman moved on.

The only difference with Mamardashvili is that for one of the best in the world himself, he needs regular game time – something that is unlikely to come as a backup keeper. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him continue on loan, but with Liverpool needing a cup keeper, too, there is a chance that should the Georgian stick around, he could play up to 20 games a season.

Mamardashvili is worth €40 million, as per Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Southampton this weekend when Premier League action returns.

