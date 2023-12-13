Liverpool to raid former great's club for versatile star they failed to sign in the summer: report

Liverpool have reignited their interest in signing a player from a club managed by a former Reds great.

With the January transfer window just weeks away, Liverpool are exploring a range of potential targets to add to their squad as they challenge at the top of the Premier League and in the cup competitions, too.

Jurgen Klopp was set on rebuilding the midfield in the summer, but in the winter window it seems the German manager has his attention elsewhere.

Liverpool added to their midfield in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to South American outlet Futbol Total DSPORTS, Liverpool are interested in signing Piero Hincapie, who has sporadically played this term for Bayer Leverkusen as they top the Bundesliga.

Naturally a centre-back, Hincapie has also been utilised at left-back by manager Xabi Alonso, with the former Liverpool midfielder trusting of the Ecuadorian's talent and versatility. Still only 21, Hincapie has plenty of years left to develop, and Liverpool are interested in raiding Alonso's Leverkusen for his signature.

In fact, Liverpool were actually in talks to sign Hincapie in the summer, but ultimately decided against bringing him to the club in favour of their midfield rebuild. Hincapie's agent Manuel Sierra confirmed this in October, suggesting both parties had stayed in contact - with the latest report from South America indicating that a January move is certainly on the cards.

Hincapie can play at both left-back and centre-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapie]," Sierra told Bolavip, "but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield. For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than £43m."

That figure has since increased, according to Futbol Total DSPORTS, though, with £60m now touted as the price Liverpool will need to pay for Hincapie. The Ecuadorian still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, but a fee that seems unlikely for Liverpool considering his limited game time in the league this campaign.

If the Reds are able to sign Hincapie for less, then this deal certainly seems possible. With Andy Robertson currently out injured, with unavailability at centre-back also causing problems, the signing of Hincapie would help to address two issues at once.

