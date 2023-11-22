Liverpool make shock change of direction in transfer target: report

Liverpool have significantly and surprisingly changed direction in their transfer plans for January.

That's according to one report that says that Jurgen Klopp has changed his mind on his priority, after links to several defensive midfielders over the last few months. Brazilian Andre Trindade has been a major name mentioned as a top target – but now, the Standard claim that Fulham have pulled ahead in the race for the Fluminense star.

And Klopp is recalibrating ahead of what could be a pivotal transfer window, with the Reds sitting second in the table and going strong in Europe.

Andre Trindade has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella of the Standard claims that Liverpool are instead focusing on defensive targets, suggesting that they're more bothered about upgrading at centre-back rather than midfield.

So far this season, the Reds have opted for a box midfield consisting of Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a three-man base – with Klopp eschewing a true defensive midfielder in favour of two more progressive types. Wataru Endo was signed but has not started in the Premier League.

Fans are polarised, however, as to whether the club need a true defensive midfielder in there or whether another centre-back should be prioritised. While Liverpool's midfield are a little vulnerable in transition at current, the backline could do with reinforcement, too, with Klopp's high line integral to the way that his side defend these counters.

Alexis Mac Allister isn't really a No.6 – but has played there all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to Liverpool since the summer.

Andre is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.

