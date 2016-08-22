Liverpool transfer talk frustrates Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is amazed at the English fascination with the transfer window and insists Liverpool have no specific targets as the deadline comes into view.

Liverpool have made six new signings since the end of last season, with Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Georginio Wijnaldum their high-profile acquisitions.

Reports have suggested Klopp will look to strengthen his defence and midfield before the deadline in nine days' time, however the German insists there are no targets on the horizon.

"I wait for the day when the transfer window is closed," he said jokingly when asked about Liverpool doing any business.

"I can't believe how obsessed you [the media] all are with this.

"What will happen we will see, I don't know in this moment, but we do not have a preferred position to sign players."