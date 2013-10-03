Liverpool trio back after international break

Johnson and Cissokho have missed several weeks of action due to ankle injuries, while a hamstring complaint has prevented Allen from featuring since August's League Cup win over Notts County.

Their absences have not hampered Liverpool too badly, however, with the Merseyside club sitting second in the Premier League, just two points off early pace-setters Arsenal.

Rodgers was further boosted last week by the return of Luis Suarez from suspension and the Uruguayan's comeback was completed in style as he scored twice in a 3-1 victory at Sunderland.

The Ulsterman is delighted with the options opening up for him and is also expecting Philippe Coutinho to be fit shortly after domestic action resumes.

Rodgers said: "Glen's out on the field and hopefully after the international break he'll be ready to come back into the squad.

"We're okay. Aly Cissokho has trained over the course of the last week or so, so I think after the international break he'll be fine and fit. Joe Allen likewise - he should be ready for the Newcastle game.

"Glen Johnson and Coutinho will not be long after.

"Obviously Sebastian Coates will be that bit longer and has a bit more to do yet, but apart from that we're getting back to our numbers now."