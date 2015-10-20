Liverpool v Rubin Kazan: Klopp set for Anfield bow

Jurgen Klopp is set to lead Liverpool out at Anfield for the first time when they host Rubin Kazan in the Europa League.

The German replaced Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool earlier this month and saw his new side held to a 0-0 draw in his opening Premier League match at Tottenham the weekend.

Spirits are high on the red half of Merseyside ahead of Klopp's first home match, but James Milner - who continues to captain Liverpool in the absence of the injured Jordan Henderson - has warned that it will take time for the former Borussia Dortmund boss' methods to be translated onto the pitch.

However, the England midfielder is impressed by what he has seen from Klopp so far.

"He is coming to try and get his ideas over and it will take time. He has said he can only feed us so much as he cannot change everything," Milner told Liverpool's official website.

"It will take a few months to see exactly what he wants but it is a positive start.

"He gets his message across. We are not watching him as we are concentrating on the game but you can hear what he is saying.

"It is important, like a 12th man trying to get those messages across. If he can inject some energy into the boys over the last 10 minutes, when we are tired, then good.

"We have games every three days so there's only so much that can be done on the training pitch."

Liverpool and Rubin - who have both changed coaches since the group-stage draw - are under pressure to get a result, with one point separating Klopp's team from the Russian side, who are bottom of Group B.

The hosts will be unable to call upon Danny Ings (knee), Roberto Firmino (back), Jordan Rossiter (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (knee), as well skipper Henderson (foot).

Dejan Lovren could return from a foot injury, though, but Christian Benteke (thigh) and Daniel Sturridge (knee) are in doubt.

Rubin currently sit 12th in the Russian Premier League, one point above the relegation play-off places.

A 3-1 win over Ufa on Saturday may provide them with confidence going into the fixture, but Sergey Kislyak - who was on target in the weekend's victory - will miss out through suspension.

However, the Rubin players will not be able to rely upon the support of their fans as the club did not take up a ticket allocation for the fixture.