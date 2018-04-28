Liverpool v Stoke City: Mane sits out but Salah and Firmino start

Sadio Mane has been left out of Liverpool's matchday squad to face Stoke City but Jurgen Klopp has made few other concessions to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Roma.

Mane missed training on Thursday and Klopp confirmed the Senegal forward would face a late fitness test.

It has been decided his participation against Paul Lambert's relegation threatened side is not worth the risk, but the other members of Liverpool's potent three-man forward line – PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – start.

Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson and James Milner drop to the bench from the XI that beat Roma 5-2 on Tuesday at Anfield, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now a long-term absentee with knee ligament damage.

Today's team to face ... 28 April 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain's midweek replacement Georginio Wijnaldum comes into Klopp's starting line-up along with Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno and Danny Ings.

Kurt Zouma replaces Glen Johnson in the only change for Stoke, who could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and other results go against them.