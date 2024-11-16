Liverpool want to sign Ligue 1 superstar as potential Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Liverpool have identified an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian wish to leave the club this summer.

Salah - ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - is out of contract in 2025 and rumours have suggested the 32-year-old could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Plenty of names have been suggested with Arne Slot still bidding to keep hold of the former Roma man, but sources have suggested the Reds are already drawing up plans to bring in a new forward, should Salah wish to leave Merseyside in the summer months.

Rayan Cherki identified as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Lyon star Rayan Cherki has two goals and three assists to his name this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to L’Equipe, Rayan Cherki is being considered by Liverpool and PSG, with his future at Lyon remaining a huge question that is yet to be answered.

Cherki, 24, has in the past attracted interest from Liverpool but with his future at the Groupama Stadium uncertain, rumours have once again arisen.

Rayan Cherki is also yet to decide his future at international level (Image credit: Leandro Amorim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

PSG's club advisor, Luis Campos, is also said to be a huge fan of the Lyon wideman and therefore he could be swayed to stay in France should an offer arise.

“I don’t think about what’s next at all," said Cherki when asked about his plans earlier this year. "My future will wait, until the end of the season. Lyon comes first. When the time comes to ask the question, we will ask it, but it is not yet the time.”

Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of new additions, but Italy international Federico Chiesa is still awaiting his chance, after being strived of action so far this season.

At just 27, the Euro 2020 winner looks like a tailor-made replacement and could soon be called upon given the Reds' hectic schedule over the winter months.

In FourFourTwo's view, plenty of players have been linked with Liverpool and until Salah decides on his future, transfer talk will continue to arise around possible additions at Anfield.

Following the international break in November, Liverpool return to Premier League action against Southampton at St Mary's, bidding to improve on their impressive start.