Liverpool will be 'more hungry' after a season without trophies – Mo Salah
Liverpool will end the season without a major trophy, having won two last term and been in contention for all four right until the end
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists the Reds will be 'more hungry' next season after failing to win major silverware in 2022-23.
Jurgen Klopp's side won two domestic cup competitions last season and were in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League right until the end, losing the title by a point to Manchester City and narrowly missing out in the European showpiece to Real Madrid.
That saw Liverpool involved in every fixture available to them last season and they started the current campaign by beating City in the Community Shield.
However, it is has been a difficult season, with the Reds already out of Europe following a last-16 exit to Real Madrid again and down in eighth place in the Premier League after Saturday's 4-1 loss at City.
"It will make us more hungry next season," Salah told BT Sport. "It's tough this season to feel you are out of all competitions, but this is football and we have to accept it.
"We need to bounce back next season, that is the best way."
A return to the Champions League will be the priority now for Liverpool, with the Reds seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with 27 games played, one fewer than the north London club.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
