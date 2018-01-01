Liverpool without Coutinho and Salah at Burnley

Liverpool's star pair Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah have been omitted from Jurgen Klopp's squad for the Premier League trip to Burnley.

Klopp has made seven changes to the side that came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday, with Coutinho (thigh) and Salah (groin) left out due to injuries deemed "minor" by the club.

The Reds boss told the club's official website: "Phil [Coutinho] and Mo [Salah] aren't available, that's why they are not in the squad. [They're] both injured and [that's] not too cool but that's how it is."

Coutinho has been heavily linked with a January move to Barcelona, suggestions fuelled by the Brazilian briefly appearing on Nike's website as a Barca player last week.

Salah scored twice in the victory over Leicester at Anfield - the Egypt international taking his league tally for the season to 17 in the process.

Only Harry Kane has scored more in the Premier League this season, but Klopp will make do without two men at Turf Moor, perhaps with an eye on Friday's FA Cup derby with Everton at Anfield.

Dominic Solanke will spearhead the Reds, with Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in support, while Adam Lallana makes his first start of the season in midfield and Roberto Firmino drops to the bench.

Virgil van Dijk is ineligible after completing his reported £75million move to Liverpool from Southampton, with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan partnered in defence.