Liverpool yet to hit top form, warns Mane

Sadio Mane has warned Premier League title rivals Manchester City that Liverpool are yet to hit top form.

Jurgen Klopp's side are four points clear of champions City having only lost once in the Premier League this season - at the Etihad Stadium on January 3.

In theory, Liverpool also have a clearer run to the title as they are out of both domestic cups, whereas City are in the FA Cup fifth round and have booked an EFL Cup final clash with Chelsea.

And Mane feels Liverpool, who are at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, can still get even better.

"We heard what some of the media were saying about us not starting off by playing as fast and exciting as last year, and we felt we weren't at our best ourselves at times," he told World Soccer.

"The results have been there but we know we could have done more with some of our performances. We are very competitive but know there is even more to come, for sure. In many ways, the team is stronger and we have produced some very mature performances.

"Hopefully we will hit our top form when it matters most."

Mane signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool last November, ending rumours linking the Senegal international with a move to Real Madrid.

Fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have also committed their futures to Anfield with new deals, as well as full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And Mane indicated he did not have any intention of trying to leave Liverpool, who he joined from Southampton in 2016.

"Speculation is part of football," the 26-year-old acknowledged. "You just learn to live with it and not to take it too seriously.

"All I can say is that my only concern is Liverpool. Mo, Bobby... it seemed like everyone was signing contracts and they were saying: 'Hey Sadio, when are you going to sign?'. I said to each of them: 'Don't worry bro, I will sign'. And what did I do? I signed... so they are pleased now!

"I'm very happy here and I think people are happy with me too. We want to write our names alongside the many great ones in the story of this club. Hopefully it's the beginning of something special."