Liverpool's Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism 'under the carpet'

UEFA does not take racism "seriously" and just brush the issue "under the carpet", according to Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.

The 17-year-old striker claims to have witnessed several incidents in which racial slurs are alleged to have been used.

Most recently at the start of December, when Liverpool lodged an official complaint to European football's governing body after Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov was purported to have made a racist comment towards Brewster during a UEFA Youth League game, with that ultimately leading to a charge.

In Liverpool's previous meeting with Spartak in the competition, supporters of the Russian club directed monkey chants at black players and the subsequent punishment was a fine, the closing of 500 seats in their academy stadium and being forced to display an 'Equal Game' banner in that area of the stand.

But Brewster is not impressed by UEFA's actions and is adamant it needs to do more in order to stop such incidents.

UEFA declined to make an immediate response to Brewster's comments when approached by Omnisport.

Speaking to The Guardian, Brewster said: "It's not really a punishment, is it?

"It was nothing really, a slap on the wrist. They weren't even using those seats. It would be like us being asked to close 500 seats at Prenton Park in a stand that was already empty. It should have been more severe – a whole stadium ban.

"Everyone stands behind the anti-racism banners. You have the adverts for Champions League games saying 'no to racism' in all the different languages. Idols of the game take part – but it still happens.

"I'm thinking to myself: 'Well, I'm standing behind a banner but does it really stop them from saying it?'

"To be honest, I don't think there is any point. It needs more severe punishments. I don't think UEFA take this thing seriously.

"They don't really care. That is how it feels anyway, like it has been brushed under the carpet."