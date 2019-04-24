Liverpool's £60m attacker target 'bewitched' by Chelsea's Sarri

Napoli's star attacker is in high demand and, according to Correire dello Sport his preferred destination would be Chelsea if he were to move.

The 27-year-old reportedly has a special bond with Maurizio Sarri, by whom he is said to be 'bewitched'.

Chelsea boss Sarri is thought to be the man who can get the best out of the Italian attacker, says the report.

Liverpool are also rumoured to be keen as they look to add competition to their already-impressive forward line.

PSG are also interested in the player and are believed to be planning on moving Kylian Mbappe to a central striking role to accomodate him out wide, selling ex-Napoli striker Edinson Cavani in the process.

Insigne has 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

