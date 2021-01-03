Livingston boss David Martindale happy to see Scott Robinson among the goals

David Martindale insists Scott Robinson has made the number nine role his own after hitting the goal trail in recent weeks.

The tireless former Hearts player has often paid the price for his versatility, doing a fine job in central midfield, either flank or as a deep-lying playmaker but struggling to cement a single position.

However, that changed during the festive period, with Martindale largely utilising him as Livi’s main striker – and Robinson has repaid that faith with three goals in his last five matches.

He was on target to seal the Lions’ 3-0 triumph at Easter Road and, while an unlikely successor to Lyndon Dykes in terms of stature, Martindale has nothing but praise for the 28-year-old.

Martindale said: “Do I see Robbo as a No.9? I do now!

“He is someone I can play as a 8, 10, 7 or 11 and he will always give you a good honest shift, but now he is getting a run as a main striker and he is coming into his own.

“In the last six weeks he has really added goals to his game for us.

“His goals have been important as well – a late winner at St Johnstone, a last minute worldie at Kilmarnock and at Easter Road his goal relaxes the team and lets us know we are going home with three points.”

Livi have now racked up five league wins in a row under Martindale and seven in all competitions.

The boss added: “It’s a phenomenal statistic and if you are comparing budgets – which I hate to do – then it’s a stat the boys should be massively proud of.”

Meanwhile, Jack Ross confessed that the late withdrawal of Ofir Marciano was far from ideal preparation for the fixture.

The Israel international was slated to make his comeback following two games on the sidelines due to a calf strain and was even named in the starting line-up.

However, he suffered a slight recurrence of the issue during the warm-up and was replaced by Dillon Barnes, who, despite his manager’s support, did not excel.

Ross added: “Dillon didn’t have a huge amount to do outwith the goals but losing Ofir was not ideal preparation for the game. We lost him in the last few minutes before the team is due to come out.

“We have some time before the next game so we will see how he is.”