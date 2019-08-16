Livingston boss Gary Holt wary of the threat Betfred Cup opponents Forfar pose

Livingston manager Gary Holt has warned his players they will need to take their league form into the Betfred Cup clash against Forfar.

Jim Weir’s side beat St Johnstone on their way to sealing a second-round place and have since won their opening two Ladbrokes League One games.

Livi have drawn with Motherwell and St Johnstone in the Premiership and Holt wants similar performances from his side – who came close to winning both games.

Holt said: “They are well drilled and they have had a great start to the season, they have beaten Premiership opposition already.

“So our sole focus is winning the game because if we turn up thinking it’s going to be an easy day it’s not going to happen.

“They have areas that can hurt you, they are well drilled, have good footballers and can score goals.

“But we have to focus on ourselves and how we are going to get about them, and if we turn in the performances we have done in the last few league games, I am confident we will be in the next round.”

Livi were without the injured Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Miller, Cece Pepe, Ibrahima Savane and Scott Robinson at McDiarmid Park, and the likes of Ricki Lamie and Steven Lawless missed some training sessions this week.

“There are one or two carrying knocks and bumps so we will have a look at them,” Holt said.

“It’s part of being at Livingston Football Club. We play and train at intensity levels that some boys are going to pick up knocks and injuries.

“But we don’t ever apologise for it because they know what they are coming into. It’s a dog eat dog world and we embrace it.

“It’s a squad game. We will hopefully have a fully-fit squad for Saturday other than the players who were out last week. Jon Guthrie gives us another option and he will be involved in the squad.”