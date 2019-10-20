Livingston must expect flak for Kilmarnock defeat – Gary Holt

Gary Holt reckons Livingston opened themselves up to some criticism after they dropped out of the Ladbrokes Premiership’s top six following a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock.

​

The West Lothian side’s fourth defeat in five league matches was sealed by goals either side of half-time from Gary Dicker and Rory McKenzie.

​

Livi substitute Lee Miller pulled one back late on but it proved to be another disappointing afternoon for Holt’s side, who were playing for the first time since they took the scalp of Celtic.​

​

“At any level of football you can’t give teams a start and then think you’re going to get a result,” Holt said. “We spoke after the Celtic game, saying that people are going to question you, and they’ve certainly opened themselves up to getting a bit of flak now.​

​

“There’s things you can label and have a look at. Were they too cocky? Did they think they could just turn up and play? I certainly didn’t and neither did my staff. We prepared them right and showed them how to do it.​

​

“I wouldn’t question their attitude. I just think we were a half-yard off it from the start and you can’t be like that. We can’t play at six and sevens out of 10. We need to be at eights and nines every week to get something out of the game.​

​

“I feel for my keeper because he’s not had a save to make in the game and he’s lost two goals.”​

​

Kilmarnock’s win – their fourth in six league matches – sees them back in the top six at Livingston’s expense.

The Rugby Park club are up to fifth in the table but manager Angelo Alessio reckons there is still far more to come from his side.​

​

“We can do better,” he said. “We can play better and we can improve. We have to improve because at times we can still make a lot of mistakes. Everybody made mistakes in the first 30 minutes today and for this reason I think we can improve.​

​

“Every game is tough in the Premiership and it’s all about having a balance. I thank the support because they are very important. Together we are building our season.”