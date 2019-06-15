Livingston sign Robbie Crawford from Ayr

Midfielder Robbie Crawford has joined Livingston on a two-year deal from Ayr.

Manager Gary Holt admitted that, while well stocked in midfield, he could not risk the 24-year-old going elsewhere.

“I have been monitoring Robbie for the last six months. I know he has been on David Martindale’s radar for a few seasons now,” Holt told his club’s website.

“The opportunity came up to sign Robbie and we both felt it was an opportunity we had to take.

“To be honest, we are a little bit heavy on midfielders but we couldn’t take the chance on Robbie going elsewhere and losing the chance to get his signature.”