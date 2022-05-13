Livingston strengthen with signings of Phillip Cancar and Scott Bitsindou

Livingston have stepped up plans for next season by announcing two overseas signings.

David Martindale has brought in 21-year-old Australian defender Phillip Cancar from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, who has also played in Croatian football.

Livi have also signed defensive midfielder Scott Bitsindou from Belgian side Lierse. The 26-year-old Congo international came through the Anderlecht youth academy, where he played alongside Lions midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Both players have signed two-year contracts with the option of a third year.

Martindale, whose team have all but secured seventh place in the cinch Premiership ahead of Sunday’s visit of Hibernian, feels Bitsindou can have a “major impact”.

“Phillip came highly recommended via trusted sources in Australia where he has been playing in the A-League,” he added.

“I have watched a lot of footage of Phillip and spoke to various personnel in the A-League and the feedback has been extremely positive from everyone. He can play left or right centre-back and is versatile in that sense.

“Phillip comes in on a free transfer and I think it’s a fantastic bit of business for the football club. He has just turned 21 and I think he will prove to a be a huge asset for the club in the next couple of years.

“Scott is coming from a market that I hope to be more active in during the forthcoming seasons – a market that I feel there is a lot of value in.

“The calibre of player that we can attract for the finances available at a club our size helps deliver best value for money.”