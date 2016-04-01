Llorente dreams of Juventus return

Fernando Llorente has nothing but fond memories of his time at Juventus and would happily return to the Serie A champions if the opportunity arose.

The striker joined Juventus from Athletic Bilbao on a free transfer in July 2013 and won two Serie A titles before leaving for Sevilla at the start of this season.

"A return to Juventus? I am only thinking about ending the season on a high with Sevilla for now," Llorente told Tuttosport.

"But you cannot predict what will happen in the future. You can never rule anything out in football. I honestly don't know whether a return to Juventus would be possible, but it would be a dream if it happened.

"I enjoyed two fantastic seasons at Juventus and won plenty of trophies. My time at Juventus and winning the World Cup with Spain are the most beautiful things that happened to me during my career."

Llorente enjoyed a close relationship with Paul Pogba during his time in Turin and feels the France star could snub a big-money move away from Juve.

"It would not surprise me if Pogba decided to stay at Juventus," he added.

"Paul is feeling very well at Juventus and there are few teams in the world that are as big as Juventus.

"I speak with Paul a lot, but we don't discuss his future, because that is something personal."