Llorente expects Juventus stay next season

After moving to Turin last July, Llorente took time to settle before he began to make an impact for Antonio Conte's men, netting 16 league goals.

Reports had suggested that he could return to his native Spain, but the 29-year-old is adamant he will continue to ply his trade with Juve.

"My future is at Juventus," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"My phone has not rung, I have had a quiet holiday.

"I'm glad to be here, I'm not thinking of anything else."

Were Llorente to leave the club during the close-season, Juve look likely to make a tidy profit on the Spain international after he arrived on a free from Athletic Bilbao.