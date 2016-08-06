Llorente hungry for goals at Swansea

Goals, goals, goals. That is on the mind of Swansea City recruit Fernando Llorente as the Spanish striker looks to emulate the success of Michu at Liberty Stadium.

Llorente swapped three-time defending Europa League champions Sevilla for Swansea on Friday, moving to the Premier League side on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old - part of Spain's triumphant 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 squads - has already set his sights on following in the footsteps of countryman and former Swansea forward Michu, who scored 22 goals in 43 matches during his debut season.

"I am very happy to join Swansea," said Llorente, who scored just four goals in 23 LaLiga appearances for Sevilla.

"I have scored goals in LaLiga and Serie A, and now I want to score a lot of goals for the club in the Premier League.

"I want to score a lot of goals like Michu. He is a very good player and he did very well here."

Former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao frontman Llorente is Swansea's fourth signing of the off-season, after Leroy Fer joined permanently and Mike van der Hoorn and Mark Birighitti made the move.

On working under Italian manager Francesco Guidolin, Llorente said: "He is a very good trainer and I am very happy to be working with him.

"I know him from my time playing in Italy. He is very experienced and has done really well at the clubs he has managed.

"I'm looking forward to playing for him."