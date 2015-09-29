Llorente ruled out of Juventus clash

Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente has failed to recover from a muscle strain in time for their upcoming Champions League fixture.

The injury robs Llorente of the chance to compete against his old club Juventus in Turin on Wednesday.

The 30-year old was not included in coach Unai Emery’s squad after sitting out Sevilla’s La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Medical staff from Sevilla decided not to risk Llorente for the fixture, preferring him to be fit for their clash with Barcelona.

Midfielder Vitolo will also miss the clash against Juventus, while 20-year-old left-back Matos comes into squad.

Both teams sit on three points in Group D after making winning starts to their campaigns.