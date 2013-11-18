Llorente seeks Tevez partnership at Juve

Llorente has started six times in Serie A for the defending champions this season, scoring twice in the league, while fellow striker Tevez has seven goals to his name in all competitions.

And the Spain international believes the two can benefit from playing alongside each other.

"We have played a few matches together," he told AS.

"He is a great player and I think that we can improve in playing together. I am comfortable featuring alongside Tevez."

Llorente suffered a slow start to life at the Juventus Stadium, failing to score in his first five games for the club, with the 28-year-old recently revealing his doubts over the move.

He feels that former coach Marcelo Bielsa played an important role in preparing him for his time in Serie A while at Athletic Bilbao.

"If I had not had Bielsa, I would have had a much harder adaptation to the work in Italy," he continued.

"Until I adapted, I could not find a good physical condition. I feel better now. But my best is still to come. I still need to reach the top."