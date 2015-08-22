Llorente still has a future at Juve – Allegri

Fernando Llorente still has a future at Juventus amid speculation linking him with Sevilla, according to Massimiliano Allegri.

The Spain striker is a rumoured target for the UEFA Europa League winners, with a potential loan deal reportedly in the offing.

But Juve coach Allegri has intimated that he wants to keep hold of the 30-year-old, who netted seven Serie A goals last term.

"Fernando Llorente will be important for us again this year," said Allegri as he faced the media on Saturday ahead of his side's league opener against Udinese on Sunday.

"He's in good shape and he's a player I trust."