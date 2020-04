Llorente suffers recurrence of groin injury

Marcos Llorente is set for another spell on the Real Madrid sidelines after re-injuring his left groin in Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona.

Llorente missed three weeks at the start of January with the same injury and had only made three appearances since returning to full fitness.

The latest of those came in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Barca their semi-final first leg, but his involvement at Camp Nou lasted just over an hour.

Llorente was substituted after 64 minutes and subsequent scans have confirmed a recurrence of the injury.

A Madrid statement read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Marcos Llorente, he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury to his left adductor."

Madrid put no timescale on his recovery, but given the similarity to his previous problem he could miss between three and six weeks.

That will mean he will be unavailable for this weekend's derby with Atletico Madrid and the first leg of their Champions League clash with Ajax. He could also be a doubt for the second match against Barca on February 27.