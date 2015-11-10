Lloris: France thinking of Valbuena and Benzema

Hugo Lloris said Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema have the support of their international team-mates amid allegations of blackmail, though the France goalkeeper cannot wait for the situation to subside.

Valbuena and Benzema were not included in the latest France squad for forthcoming friendlies against Germany and England after the latter was charged last week over an alleged attempt to blackmail his countryman.

Benzema has denied his involvement in the sex-tape scandal.

Lloris was asked about the situation ahead of France's showdown against world champions Germany on Friday and said: "It is delicate and surprising to see this kind of situation, but they know they have our support and we think of them.

"We hope that justice will do the job and especially the situation calms down around this story.

"The non-sport sometimes takes over what may happen on the ground and a little more importance so it is unfortunate. It's a shame but we must live with that. "