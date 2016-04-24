Lloris: I was close to leaving Tottenham, but then Pochettino arrived

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was considering his future at White Hart Lane until he met with coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has turned the club into Premier League title challengers.

As second-placed Tottenham attempt to overturn Leicester City's five-point lead atop the Premier League, Lloris said he trusted Pochettino "from the first second I met him".

Pochettino was appointed in 2014, just as Lloris was weighing up whether to leave London, but the Argentinian's arrival changed everything for the better.

"I had some concerns and questioned myself two years ago, after AVB [Andrea Villas-Boas] and [Tim] Sherwood had been in charge, but the first meeting with Mauricio Pochettino was very clear for me and my future," he said.

"I trusted him from the first second I met him. I really understand what he wants, and fully agree with his football views. We have the same football view."

Lloris added: "He has changed everything, both in training and in the squad. It is his mentality, his personality.

"We can feel we have improved a lot. We have a real identity now and that is very clear.

"Our fans are very proud of the way we play; we try to play good football but you also need to be aggressive in this league. If you have a good philosophy and add aggression and hunger, because we are young, it is very good. Now we feel we are ready to compete against any team."