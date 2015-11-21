Lloris mentally ready to play - Pochettino

Hugo Lloris remains "very sad" but wants to pay his respects to the victims of Friday's Paris attacks by playing for Tottenham this weekend, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lloris captained France in an international friendly with England at Wembley on Tuesday, four days on from the devastating terror attacks in the capital that claimed at least 129 lives.

The Tottenham goalkeeper was also involved in the clash with Germany at Stade de France on the night of the tragedy.

In spite of the events however, Pochettino is confident Lloris is in the right frame of mind to take to the field against West Ham on Sunday.

"He wants to play – to pay tribute and show respect," the Argentine coach said.

"He is very sad but he is strong enough and I think he is ready to play on Sunday.

"It has been a very tough period for him. As captain of France, it is a big responsibility, but he has a great mind. He is an unbelievable person and character.

"I want to send my condolences to the people of Paris. They have been a very sad few days. The French players, the Belgian players, the English players – we all share the same pain for all that happened. All individuals are different.

"We spoke about it a lot. It is impossible to stay away from it but the players are in good condition.

"The best way to pay tribute to the families and people in Paris is to do our job, which is to play, and I think the players are in good condition."