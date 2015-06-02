Lloris: No buy-out clause in Tottenham contract

Hugo Lloris insists he does not have a buy-out clause in his Tottenham contract, as rumours persist that the goalkeeper will seek a move away from White Hart Lane.

France international Lloris has been one of the Premier League's most consistent goalkeepers since joining from Lyon in 2012.

However, Tottenham once again failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this this term and Lloris has been linked with a switch to Manchester United.

Reports in France suggested that Lloris, who penned a five-year contract at Spurs in July 2014, has a clause that allows him to leave in the event Tottenham missed out on the Champions League, something the player denies.

"That doesn't correspond to the reality. There is no clause," Lloris told L'Equipe. "With my bosses, I have always liked to have a face-to-face exchange.

"That's important to get to know people, to sense the culture of the club, to understand how it works. When you have the privilege to be able to talk directly with your president, like I do with Daniel Levy, that makes things so much easier.

"I know what we said to each other, and we have a relationship built on trust."