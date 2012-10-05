Lloris relaxed on Spurs situation

The Frenchman completed a deadline day move to the North London side from Lyon, but has been unable to dislodge Brad Friedel as the club’s number one.

As such, Lloris made just his second start from Spurs during Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Panathinaikos.

The France captain admits he would like to feature more under Andre Villas-Boas, but insists he is still positive about his future with Spurs.

I'm not crazy, I didn't come here to stay on the bench," Lloris told beIN SPORT.

"I'm very calm about my situation. I've just moved, everything is positive.

"Of course, I'd prefer to play more. At Lyon I was playing every three or four days. Now I know that it's just temporary and that things will go back to normal."