Lloris: Stade de France return can restore normality

Hugo Lloris hopes an aspect of normality returns when France play their first match at the Stade de France since the terror attacks in Paris in November.

The Saint-Denis venue was targeted by suicide bombers as part of multiple strikes across the French capital that killed 130 people while hosting France's friendly against Germany on November 13.

Deputy head of the Paris headquarters for public order and road traffic Laurent Simonin confirmed snipers and specialist security teams will be on site when the national team return to the Stade de France against Russia on Tuesday.

Captain Lloris admitted the fact has not been spoken about between the players, but he hopes playing at the stadium once more can help the nation move on.

"Honestly, we don't speak about it between the players. We are more focused on our game and Russia," said the Tottenham goalkeeper.

"Following such a trauma, we need to move on. It's important to come back to the Stade de France for the players and the spectators in order to get a certain confidence back.

"We need to trust the security department that will be in charge during the game and the following ones.

"We need to keep living our lives and our passion all together, the players, the fans, the journalists. That's important."

Dimitri Payet, N'Golo Kante and Jeremy Mathieu were all called up for the March friendlies by France coach Didier Deschamps.

Morgan Schneiderlin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Alexandre Lacazette and Eliaquim Mangala all missed out, and Lloris acknowledged that disappointment for players who do not make the squad for Euro 2016 is inevitable.

"Obviously we all want to play the European Championship. Some choices will be made unfortunately for some and fortunately for others," he added.

"The most important is the French national team. We all want to see the national team having a great European Championship."

The 29-year-old also ruled out a potential return to Lyon.

"I really like Lyon but there's no question about it: I am very happy with Tottenham. We have very important games to play until the end of the season, so we are focused on it," Lloris added.