Lloris will remain at Spurs - Friedel

Brad Friedel said Tottenham should not be concerned about potentially losing captain Hugo Lloris to Manchester United.

Lloris, who succeeded Friedel as Spurs' number one goalkeeper in the 2012-13 Premier League season, has been linked to Old Trafford in the close-season - but Friedel labelled such a switch as unlikely.

The 28-year-old France international was quoted in June saying he wanted to play UEFA Champions League football, a competition United are involved in this season - while Spurs are in the UEFA Europa League.

Friedel, however, waved away fears Lloris would leave White Hart Lane.

"For me personally, I don't foresee that transfer even remotely starting up," Friedel told the Daily Express.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he is the Tottenham captain and he will be a Tottenham player and I don't see that changing.

"I don't even think we need to discuss that possibility and I mean that sincerely."

Lloris was believed to be United's back-up plan if David de Gea departed Manchester - a situation still without a clear resolution.

Friedel claimed any sign of player unrest from here would unsettle Louis van Gaal's outfit.

"It's completely down to the player and his attitude," said Friedel.

"From my limited experience playing against David De Gea and speaking to him briefly after games, he seems like a really good guy.

"And if the transfer deadline comes and goes and he stays a Manchester United player, I think they will both be fine.

"But if there is a bit of petulance involved in the player - and by no means am I suggesting that David de Gea is like this - it can absolutely affect things.

"It can affect the changing room, it can affect personal performances, it can affect a whole host of things.

"Sometimes it is a little bit turbulent up until that deadline day and then, once that comes and goes and the player is still at the club, then I'm afraid he just has to get on with it.

"You might even see him sign a new contract at Manchester United."