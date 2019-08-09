Lloyd Kelly added to Bournemouth’s injury list ahead of Sheffield United’s visit

Bournemouth have a lengthy injury list ahead of their Premier League clash with newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly, who took a knock in training, joins David Brooks (ankle) and Dan Gosling (hip) on the treatment table, with long-term absentees Simon Francis, Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas (all knee) not expected to be involved.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe could hand debuts to defender Jack Stacey, midfielder Philip Billing and wingers Harry Wilson and Arnaut Danjuma.

Sheffield United have all of their players available as they prepare to make a long-awaited Premier League return.

The Blades, absent from the top flight since 2007, have signed eight new players since winning promotion and among those hoping to make his debut for the club on Saturday is club-record signing Oli McBurnie.

Fellow summer arrivals Dean Henderson, Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset, who was signed from Bournemouth, are also in contention.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Begovic, Boruc, Travers, Ramsdale, Stacey, Smith, Ake, Mepham, S. Cook, Simpson, Daniels, Rico, Lerma, Surman, Billing, Danjuma, H. Wilson, Ibe, Fraser, C. Wilson, King, Solanke.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O’Connell, Jagielka, Stearman, Bryan, Basham, Egan, Lundstram, Freeman, Osborn, Morrison, Norwood, McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson, McGoldrick, Mousset.