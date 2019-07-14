On-loan keeper Baxter back at Chelsea for treatment on shoulder injury

Nathan Baxter’s time at Ross County could be over already after the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury that looks set to keep him out of action for a while.

The 20-year-old moved to Dingwall last month and was expected to vie for the number-one spot with fellow newcomer Ross Laidlaw.

But County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell revealed after his side’s 4-1 win over Montrose in the Betfred Cup that Baxter had returned to Chelsea for treatment.

“The severity of the injury looks like it could keep him out for a period of time, so that’s something that we need to see how we are going to move forward with,” Kettlewell said.

“I think it would be silly of us to say that it’s going to go one way or the other just now.

“We need to make sure first and foremost that the player is taken care of, which he will be through Chelsea.

“We were delighted with it over pre-season, we felt that (Baxter and) big Ross, who made some brilliant saves against Montrose, were competing well for the number one jersey, so we need to see how this affects it.”

Kettlewell is set to ring the changes for Tuesday’s trip to Brechin City, with Michael Gardyne also ruled out with an ankle knock.