Loanee Bastos eyes long-term Roma deal

The Brazilian winger joined the capital club on loan from Al Ain for the rest of the season this week and will link up with coach Rudi Garcia once again after playing under the Frenchman at Lille.

Roma have the option of signing the 30-year-old on a permanent basis when his temporary deal ends and Bastos hopes to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I've stayed in touch with Garcia ever since I left Lille." Bastos said at a press conference on Thursday.

"He was an important person for me who helped me a lot.

"Garcia being here did influence my choice - that and the fact that Roma is a great club. I want to stay here for several years."

Bastos is willing to be versatile as he attempts to help Roma build on a promising season so far.

He added: "My position? I can play full-back, in midfield or attack. I want to play football and win with this team.

"I'm here to help my new team. I don't know where I'll play - that's up to the coach to decide

"I'm working hard to get fully fit again as soon as possible. I think it will take another 10 days or so."