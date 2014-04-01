Lodeweges leaves Cambuur after protest

Cambuur, who sit 11th in the Eredivisie, revealed on Monday that Lodeweges would leave at the end of the season to take over at Heerenveen, whose own coach Marco van Basten had already confirmed his intention to move on when the current campaign concludes.

However, Cambuur's announcement prompted an angry response from a number of fans, who reportedly looked to confront Lodeweges during a training session on Tuesday.

Apparently believing his position to now be untenable, Lodeweges has opted to resign with immediate effect.

A statement from Cambuur on Tuesday confirmed Lodeweges' departure and added: "He will transfer his duties with immediate effect to the rest of the current coaching staff consisting of Henk de Jong, Jan Bruin, Sandor van der Heide and Rene Grotenhuis."

The club went on to state that an "unworkable situation" had arisen, which Lodeweges felt was "destructive for both the club and the performance of the first team".

Cambuur are set to offer further information on the details surrounding the departure of their coach at a press conference on Thursday.